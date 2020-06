Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

If you need space this is the place!This home offers 3055 living sq ft. New flooring thru out.Interior recently painted. Spacious kitchen with island with extra sink and a pantry. Inside laundry room. 4 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room. Master with his and hers walk in closets, garden tub and walk in shower. Another bedroom with en-suite.Screen porch and fenced yard. Lots of privacy with out any neighbors in back or side.