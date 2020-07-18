2108 Oak St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

- Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne. Features of this home include updated kitchen with maple cabinets and glass tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, and island for more counter space. There is a living room, dining room, and an extra closed off room that could be office, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Cute porch area also in front of house to relax after a long hard day. Fenced backyard. Pest control and lawn maintenance included in rent. Call for your appointment today! Must have renters insurance.



(RLNE5845181)