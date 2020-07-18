All apartments in Melbourne
2108 Oak St

2108 South Oak Street · (321) 752-5858
Location

2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL 32901
Hedges

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Oak St · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne. Features of this home include updated kitchen with maple cabinets and glass tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, and island for more counter space. There is a living room, dining room, and an extra closed off room that could be office, with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Cute porch area also in front of house to relax after a long hard day. Fenced backyard. Pest control and lawn maintenance included in rent. Call for your appointment today! Must have renters insurance.

(RLNE5845181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Oak St have any available units?
2108 Oak St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Oak St have?
Some of 2108 Oak St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2108 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Oak St offers parking.
Does 2108 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Oak St have a pool?
No, 2108 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 2108 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
