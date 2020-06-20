1458 Huff Ct

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated extra storage range

Updated 3/2 home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a very large fenced in backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes granite, ceiling height cabinets, gas range, and. a HUGE island with lots of extra storage hidden underneath. There is tile flooring throughout. The entire home has energy efficient Impact Windows installed in 2015. There will be no need to struggle with hurricane shutters. Basic Lawn Maintenance and basic pest control will be included with the rent. NO CATS



only pre-qualified clients please..... 3X rent in combined household income, at least 600 credit score, no past evictions, no criminal records, positive landlord references.



