Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

1340 Hollywood Drive

1340 Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Hollywood Drive, Melbourne, FL 32935
Sunwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated, clean and cozy 3 bedroom home ready and available for occupancy 8/1/2020. Don't miss out!! This property has been well maintained. Floors tiled on a diagonal with neutral paint on the walls makes you feel comfortable and at home. Spacious family room with lots of natural light is a great place to relax and unwind. Kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package and upgraded kitchen cabinets with crown molding. Master suite offers a walk in closet with 1/2 bath. Sit back, relax and enjoy your evenings on the screen enclosed tiled floor porch overlooking the fenced in back yard. Need storage space? Large shed included. Have a boat, RV or trailer? Park it right on the side. Washer/dryer included. Pets welcome!! Make appointment today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
1340 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melbourne, FL.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 1340 Hollywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Hollywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
No, 1340 Hollywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Hollywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 1340 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1340 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Hollywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
