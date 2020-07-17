1340 Hollywood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated, clean and cozy 3 bedroom home ready and available for occupancy 8/1/2020. Don't miss out!! This property has been well maintained. Floors tiled on a diagonal with neutral paint on the walls makes you feel comfortable and at home. Spacious family room with lots of natural light is a great place to relax and unwind. Kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package and upgraded kitchen cabinets with crown molding. Master suite offers a walk in closet with 1/2 bath. Sit back, relax and enjoy your evenings on the screen enclosed tiled floor porch overlooking the fenced in back yard. Need storage space? Large shed included. Have a boat, RV or trailer? Park it right on the side. Washer/dryer included. Pets welcome!! Make appointment today!!