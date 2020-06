Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Ground floor One bedroom Condo - Coral Gardens is a beautifully landscaped property in Melbourne Florida.

Inside this gated community this is a ground floor One bedroom One bath privately owned condo. This condo has plenty of unique features such as an inside utility room with full size washer dryer hookups, a large private screened in patio area with a spacious storage closet, and a nicely laid out floor plan.

Available Now for immediate Move In

Text Ruth 407 923 0188



