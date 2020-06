Amenities

Located in Cypress Springs, this 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with lots of cabinet space and easy care appliances. The master suite is located on the first floor with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. This unit offers a full size washer and dryer on the second floor. The community offers a pool and fitness center. Rent includes water and basic cable. Great location for schools and shopping.