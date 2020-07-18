All apartments in Melbourne
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D

1008 Wh Jackson Street · (321) 405-1309
Location

1008 Wh Jackson Street, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bed/1 Bath Studio Utilities Included _Close to Downtown Melbourne - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Lawn Care, Trash, Water and Electricity included, you will not find a better opportunity. Close to downtown Melbourne, conveniently located close to beaches and shopping.

Application fees are per adult and applications must be filled out on our site at www.hamptonandhampton.com

If you are seriously interested in this property please be prepared to leave the holding deposit of one month rent today and submit applications online right after. It takes both the holding fee and application to take the home off the market.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 405-1309 or email whja1008-d@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D have any available units?
1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
Is 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D currently offering any rent specials?
1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D is pet friendly.
Does 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D offer parking?
No, 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D does not offer parking.
Does 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D have a pool?
No, 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D does not have a pool.
Does 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D have accessible units?
No, 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 WH JACKSON ST. UNIT D does not have units with air conditioning.
