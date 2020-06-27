All apartments in Maitland
2120 Rogers Avenue

2120 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Rogers Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751
Eatonville

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
2120 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
Is 2120 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Rogers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
No, 2120 Rogers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Rogers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Rogers Avenue has a pool.
Does 2120 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2120 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Rogers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Rogers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Rogers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

