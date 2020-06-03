Amenities

Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience. Imagine coming home to brand new maintenance-free living which affords you the time to enjoy the community amenities and area conveniences at your doorstep. Our mid-rise community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring modern amenities such as luxury plank flooring, granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, premium views, valet waste removal service, and garage parking. 400 North offers an on-site fitness center with top of the line cardio equipment, free weights, and a TRX station as well as elevator access, a resort-style pool, a rejuvenating zen courtyard, controlled access entrances, outdoor grilling, and dining area and street-level retail shops. Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company, our community services include on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance, an online resident portal for rental payments and service requests, package locker system, and frequent community activities.Located in the heart of Maitland, near N. Orlando Avenue and E. Horatio Avenue, 400 North is just minutes from dining and shopping options as well as cultural attractions. Wake up early to grab a latte at Starbucks then take a stroll to Lake Minnehaha Park to enjoy some quiet time on a shaded lakeside bench. Easily Uber over to Park Avenue and enjoy a wide array of eateries before catching the latest exhibit at the Morse Museum.