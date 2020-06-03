All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 400 North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
400 North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

400 North

400 North Orlando Avenue · (407) 833-6549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Short Term Fee
logo
Rent Special
LEASING SPECIAL: --- Up to two months free! *See agent for details. Prices & specials subject to change any time without notice.
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 634 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 692 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 460 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 298 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 286 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 400 North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
pool table
yoga
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience. Imagine coming home to brand new maintenance-free living which affords you the time to enjoy the community amenities and area conveniences at your doorstep. Our mid-rise community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring modern amenities such as luxury plank flooring, granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, premium views, valet waste removal service, and garage parking. 400 North offers an on-site fitness center with top of the line cardio equipment, free weights, and a TRX station as well as elevator access, a resort-style pool, a rejuvenating zen courtyard, controlled access entrances, outdoor grilling, and dining area and street-level retail shops. Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company, our community services include on-site management, 24-hour emergency maintenance, an online resident portal for rental payments and service requests, package locker system, and frequent community activities.Located in the heart of Maitland, near N. Orlando Avenue and E. Horatio Avenue, 400 North is just minutes from dining and shopping options as well as cultural attractions. Wake up early to grab a latte at Starbucks then take a stroll to Lake Minnehaha Park to enjoy some quiet time on a shaded lakeside bench. Easily Uber over to Park Avenue and enjoy a wide array of eateries before catching the latest exhibit at the Morse Museum.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage $50/month, $25/month for additional guest spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 North have any available units?
400 North has 31 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 North have?
Some of 400 North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 North currently offering any rent specials?
400 North is offering the following rent specials: Short Term Fee
Is 400 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 North is pet friendly.
Does 400 North offer parking?
Yes, 400 North offers parking.
Does 400 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 North have a pool?
Yes, 400 North has a pool.
Does 400 North have accessible units?
No, 400 North does not have accessible units.
Does 400 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 400 North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity