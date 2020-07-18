All apartments in Lutz
Lutz, FL
2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE

2916 Winglewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Winglewood Circle, Lutz, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Outstanding rental opportunity in the popular Stonebrier community! This well maintained home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 2,000 square feet. The foyer leads to a semi-open concept with a living/dining room combination, and kitchen/family room combination. You'll appreciate the neutral color palette throughout, as well as the low maintenance ceramic tile flooring in the main living area. The restful master suite offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. The spacious secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, and the luxurious cabinets are framed with crown molding. Enjoy the screened lanai and fenced backyard. Located in close proximity to the community's amenity center with playground, pool, fitness room, and more! Located in an A+ school district, this home is also close to popular shopping and dining districts. Sorry, no pets. Available for immediate occupancy and can be leased to July 15, 2020. Schedule your private tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
