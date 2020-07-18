2916 WINGLEWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Outstanding rental opportunity in the popular Stonebrier community! This well maintained home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 2,000 square feet. The foyer leads to a semi-open concept with a living/dining room combination, and kitchen/family room combination. You'll appreciate the neutral color palette throughout, as well as the low maintenance ceramic tile flooring in the main living area. The restful master suite offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. The spacious secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, and the luxurious cabinets are framed with crown molding. Enjoy the screened lanai and fenced backyard. Located in close proximity to the community's amenity center with playground, pool, fitness room, and more! Located in an A+ school district, this home is also close to popular shopping and dining districts. Sorry, no pets. Available for immediate occupancy and can be leased to July 15, 2020. Schedule your private tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.