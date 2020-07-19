218 ORANGE DRIVE

Gorgeous newly renovated lake home in Lutz! This one of a kind home is nestled in the back of a beautiful oversized lot near the shore of Brant Lake. This private home features large windows facing the lake and has an open and inviting feel. The large living room is perfect for entertaining or just taking in the views. The bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space and can accommodate any sized bedroom furniture. Beautiful cabinetry and stainless appliances define the kitchen area and the adjacent dining area features amazing lake views as well. Come see this beautiful home for yourself today! Available 12/13.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
