Lutz, FL
218 ORANGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

218 ORANGE DRIVE

218 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Lutz
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

218 Orange Drive, Lutz, FL 33548
Lake Brant

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous newly renovated lake home in Lutz! This one of a kind home is nestled in the back of a beautiful oversized lot near the shore of Brant Lake. This private home features large windows facing the lake and has an open and inviting feel. The large living room is perfect for entertaining or just taking in the views. The bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space and can accommodate any sized bedroom furniture. Beautiful cabinetry and stainless appliances define the kitchen area and the adjacent dining area features amazing lake views as well. Come see this beautiful home for yourself today! Available 12/13.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 ORANGE DRIVE have any available units?
218 ORANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 218 ORANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 218 ORANGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 ORANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
218 ORANGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 ORANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 218 ORANGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 218 ORANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 218 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 218 ORANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 ORANGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 218 ORANGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 218 ORANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 218 ORANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 218 ORANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 ORANGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 ORANGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 ORANGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
