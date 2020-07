Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

909 Orange Ave. Available 08/01/19 2/1 in Longwood! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2019.

Schedule a showing today at this cozy 2/1 in Longwood with a newly renovated kitchen and NO CARPET!

Within walking distance to the newly renovated Milwee Elementary school.

This home is located close to shopping, restaurants and more!



