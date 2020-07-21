Rent Calculator
Longwood, FL
895 PASADENA AVENUE
895 PASADENA AVENUE
895 Pasadena Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
895 Pasadena Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lots of room for the dollars,Freshly painted,newer appliances,new toilets and bath updates
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 895 PASADENA AVENUE have any available units?
895 PASADENA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Longwood, FL
.
Is 895 PASADENA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
895 PASADENA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 PASADENA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 895 PASADENA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Longwood
.
Does 895 PASADENA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 895 PASADENA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 895 PASADENA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 PASADENA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 PASADENA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 895 PASADENA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 895 PASADENA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 895 PASADENA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 895 PASADENA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 895 PASADENA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 895 PASADENA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 895 PASADENA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
