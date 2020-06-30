857 Millrace Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Three Bedroom Two Story Townhome, Close to Lake Mary Shopping, Eating, Convenient to -I-4 -

Two Story Townhome with Three Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms, Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms and Wood like tile flooring in Great room & Wood Laminate in upstair Bedrooms, New A/C 410A (high efficiency) ,Digital Lithiumn Smoke Detectors with 10 year batteries. Refinished Cabinets, New Ceiling Fans, New efficiency Toilets, oversized screened in Porch overlooking a beautiful fenced in yard, Two Car Garage



Community Amenities included are: Pool, Cabana & Tennis Courts



Schools: Woodlands, Greenwood, Lake Mary



PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT & DEPOSIT ON RECORD!



(RLNE1861418)