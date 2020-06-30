All apartments in Longwood
Location

857 Millrace Point, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Three Bedroom Two Story Townhome, Close to Lake Mary Shopping, Eating, Convenient to -I-4 -
Two Story Townhome with Three Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms, Tile in Kitchen & Bathrooms and Wood like tile flooring in Great room & Wood Laminate in upstair Bedrooms, New A/C 410A (high efficiency) ,Digital Lithiumn Smoke Detectors with 10 year batteries. Refinished Cabinets, New Ceiling Fans, New efficiency Toilets, oversized screened in Porch overlooking a beautiful fenced in yard, Two Car Garage

Community Amenities included are: Pool, Cabana & Tennis Courts

Schools: Woodlands, Greenwood, Lake Mary

PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT & DEPOSIT ON RECORD!

(RLNE1861418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Millrace Point have any available units?
857 Millrace Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 857 Millrace Point have?
Some of 857 Millrace Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Millrace Point currently offering any rent specials?
857 Millrace Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Millrace Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 Millrace Point is pet friendly.
Does 857 Millrace Point offer parking?
Yes, 857 Millrace Point offers parking.
Does 857 Millrace Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Millrace Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Millrace Point have a pool?
Yes, 857 Millrace Point has a pool.
Does 857 Millrace Point have accessible units?
No, 857 Millrace Point does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Millrace Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 Millrace Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 857 Millrace Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 857 Millrace Point has units with air conditioning.

