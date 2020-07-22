808 E. Church Ave

Amenities
Charming 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms duplex Seminole County!! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 baths boasting over 1100 sq ft, located minutes from the 434 in Longwood. The unit includes washer/dryer hookups all appliances, patio, nice size bedrooms, and baths. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more!
To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed
$1,075.00 Monthly Rent
$1,075.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions or Bankruptcys
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1844542)