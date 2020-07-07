All apartments in Longwood
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

808 E. Church Ave

808 E Church Ave · No Longer Available
Location

808 E Church Ave, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
808 E. Church Ave - 808 Available 12/27/19 Charming 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms duplex Seminole County!! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 baths boasting over 1100 sq ft, located minutes from the 434 in Longwood. The unit includes washer/dryer hookups all appliances, patio, nice size bedrooms, and baths. Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,075.00 Monthly Rent
$1,075.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions or Bankruptcys

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1844542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 E. Church Ave have any available units?
808 E. Church Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 808 E. Church Ave currently offering any rent specials?
808 E. Church Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 E. Church Ave pet-friendly?
No, 808 E. Church Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 808 E. Church Ave offer parking?
No, 808 E. Church Ave does not offer parking.
Does 808 E. Church Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 E. Church Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 E. Church Ave have a pool?
No, 808 E. Church Ave does not have a pool.
Does 808 E. Church Ave have accessible units?
No, 808 E. Church Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 808 E. Church Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 E. Church Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 E. Church Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 E. Church Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

