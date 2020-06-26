Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Longwood townhome, Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, minutes away from Lake Mary Schools, Great Location for Shopping & convenient to I-4 Expressway, - 1327 DUNHILL DRIVE, LONGWOOD, FLORIDA 32750



Welcome to one of the most luxurious townhomes in the area. This beautiful property has been extensively remodeled and features the following upgrades:



Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms

New Cabinets in Kitchen and Bathrooms

Beautiful tile floors throughout the entire unit

LED lights inside and outside

Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms

Fenced Yard

Two Car Garage

New Stainless Steel Appliances

Smoke Detectors with 10 year Battery

Community Pool



Schools: Woodlands, Rock Lake, Lake Mary



