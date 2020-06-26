Amenities
Longwood townhome, Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, minutes away from Lake Mary Schools, Great Location for Shopping & convenient to I-4 Expressway, - 1327 DUNHILL DRIVE, LONGWOOD, FLORIDA 32750
Welcome to one of the most luxurious townhomes in the area. This beautiful property has been extensively remodeled and features the following upgrades:
Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms
New Cabinets in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Beautiful tile floors throughout the entire unit
LED lights inside and outside
Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms
Fenced Yard
Two Car Garage
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Smoke Detectors with 10 year Battery
Community Pool
Schools: Woodlands, Rock Lake, Lake Mary
(RLNE5436972)