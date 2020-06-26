All apartments in Longwood
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1327 Dunhill Drive

1327 Dunhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Dunhill Drive, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Longwood townhome, Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, minutes away from Lake Mary Schools, Great Location for Shopping & convenient to I-4 Expressway, - 1327 DUNHILL DRIVE, LONGWOOD, FLORIDA 32750

Welcome to one of the most luxurious townhomes in the area. This beautiful property has been extensively remodeled and features the following upgrades:

Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms
New Cabinets in Kitchen and Bathrooms
Beautiful tile floors throughout the entire unit
LED lights inside and outside
Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedrooms
Fenced Yard
Two Car Garage
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Smoke Detectors with 10 year Battery
Community Pool

Schools: Woodlands, Rock Lake, Lake Mary

(RLNE5436972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Dunhill Drive have any available units?
1327 Dunhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 1327 Dunhill Drive have?
Some of 1327 Dunhill Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Dunhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Dunhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Dunhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Dunhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Dunhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Dunhill Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 Dunhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Dunhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Dunhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1327 Dunhill Drive has a pool.
Does 1327 Dunhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 Dunhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Dunhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Dunhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Dunhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1327 Dunhill Drive has units with air conditioning.
