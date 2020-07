Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool new construction

Right on the Intracoastal! This ground floor unit is light, bright , and clean. Remodeled open kitchen, washer/dryer in the unit, freshly painted. Sit out on your private open porch on the ground floor on the Intracoastal. Boat slips available for rent from owners.