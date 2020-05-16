2736 NE 29th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this

beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point. Built in 2001 this home offers a large kitchen w/ high-end appliances, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen & formal dining room. 3 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and

spacious closets. Downstairs has Jr. Master Suite with french doors out to the pool and en suite full bathroom. Large

laundry room with lots of storage and half bathroom. Home also features 47 ft of water, boat lift, 2 car garage,

pool w/ spa, volume ceilings, impact windows & doors, alarm system, & more. Relax on the large patio, grill by the

pool & more! Close to the Tennis Center & Park.