Lighthouse Point, FL
2736 NE 29th St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:18 AM

2736 NE 29th St

2736 Northeast 29th Street · (954) 914-3523
Location

2736 Northeast 29th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this
beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point. Built in 2001 this home offers a large kitchen w/ high-end appliances, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen & formal dining room. 3 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and
spacious closets. Downstairs has Jr. Master Suite with french doors out to the pool and en suite full bathroom. Large
laundry room with lots of storage and half bathroom. Home also features 47 ft of water, boat lift, 2 car garage,
pool w/ spa, volume ceilings, impact windows & doors, alarm system, & more. Relax on the large patio, grill by the
pool & more! Close to the Tennis Center & Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 NE 29th St have any available units?
2736 NE 29th St has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2736 NE 29th St have?
Some of 2736 NE 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 NE 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
2736 NE 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 NE 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 2736 NE 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 2736 NE 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 2736 NE 29th St does offer parking.
Does 2736 NE 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 NE 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 NE 29th St have a pool?
Yes, 2736 NE 29th St has a pool.
Does 2736 NE 29th St have accessible units?
No, 2736 NE 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 NE 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 NE 29th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2736 NE 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2736 NE 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.
