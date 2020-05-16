2736 NE 29th St

Amenities
Furnished rental Available Seasonally or Annually. Enjoy living 1 min from the Intracoastal & Hillsboro Inlet in this
beautiful, furnished deep water home in Lighthouse Point. Built in 2001 this home offers a large kitchen w/ high-end appliances, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen & formal dining room. 3 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and
spacious closets. Downstairs has Jr. Master Suite with french doors out to the pool and en suite full bathroom. Large
laundry room with lots of storage and half bathroom. Home also features 47 ft of water, boat lift, 2 car garage,
pool w/ spa, volume ceilings, impact windows & doors, alarm system, & more. Relax on the large patio, grill by the
pool & more! Close to the Tennis Center & Park.