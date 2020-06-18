2360 NE 48th Court

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool bbq/grill microwave

Better than new! Custom built in 2016, this wide-basin southern waterfront home features upgrades galore including security cameras, electric blinds, Toto washlet, summer kitchen, saltwater pool, boat lift, two wine refrigerators, Control4 smart home, surround sound and speakers throughout, multiple Sonos' and wall-mounted TVs. Built beyond hurricane code, the second floor and staircase is poured concrete, and shell is full CBS, all impact doors and windows. Interior is chic and modern with Bosch appliances, open kitchen, and lots of natural light. Every bedroom has an en-suite bath, one first floor suite plus den with private bath which could be a 5th bedroom. Only minutes from Hillsboro Inlet by boat and close to restaurants, shopping, and the best of South Florida.