Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

2360 NE 48th Court

2360 Northeast 48th Court · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Better than new! Custom built in 2016, this wide-basin southern waterfront home features upgrades galore including security cameras, electric blinds, Toto washlet, summer kitchen, saltwater pool, boat lift, two wine refrigerators, Control4 smart home, surround sound and speakers throughout, multiple Sonos' and wall-mounted TVs. Built beyond hurricane code, the second floor and staircase is poured concrete, and shell is full CBS, all impact doors and windows. Interior is chic and modern with Bosch appliances, open kitchen, and lots of natural light. Every bedroom has an en-suite bath, one first floor suite plus den with private bath which could be a 5th bedroom. Only minutes from Hillsboro Inlet by boat and close to restaurants, shopping, and the best of South Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 NE 48th Court have any available units?
2360 NE 48th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lighthouse Point, FL.
What amenities does 2360 NE 48th Court have?
Some of 2360 NE 48th Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 NE 48th Court currently offering any rent specials?
2360 NE 48th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 NE 48th Court pet-friendly?
No, 2360 NE 48th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 2360 NE 48th Court offer parking?
Yes, 2360 NE 48th Court does offer parking.
Does 2360 NE 48th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 NE 48th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 NE 48th Court have a pool?
Yes, 2360 NE 48th Court has a pool.
Does 2360 NE 48th Court have accessible units?
No, 2360 NE 48th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 NE 48th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 NE 48th Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 NE 48th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 NE 48th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
