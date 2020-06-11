All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Location

2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces. 100 feet of waterfront in Lighthouse Point.80 ft private Dock minutes close to the intracoastal and ocean, 3/3 with two master suites, swimming pool, bar and outdoor shower with expanded fenced patio. 2 fireplaces, Master bedroom ensuite on 2nd floor with large balcony overlooking pool/patio/water. Beautiful w/many updates. 24" travertine. Large circular driveway. Inquire direct with owner for rates. Seasonal rates are higher. Dog ok with deposit. Furnished turnkey. Contact the owner for more information and virtual tours available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 NE 48th St have any available units?
2231 NE 48th St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2231 NE 48th St have?
Some of 2231 NE 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 NE 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
2231 NE 48th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 NE 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 NE 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 2231 NE 48th St offer parking?
No, 2231 NE 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 2231 NE 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 NE 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 NE 48th St have a pool?
Yes, 2231 NE 48th St has a pool.
Does 2231 NE 48th St have accessible units?
No, 2231 NE 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 NE 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 NE 48th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 NE 48th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 NE 48th St does not have units with air conditioning.
