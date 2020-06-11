2231 NE 48th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces. 100 feet of waterfront in Lighthouse Point.80 ft private Dock minutes close to the intracoastal and ocean, 3/3 with two master suites, swimming pool, bar and outdoor shower with expanded fenced patio. 2 fireplaces, Master bedroom ensuite on 2nd floor with large balcony overlooking pool/patio/water. Beautiful w/many updates. 24" travertine. Large circular driveway. Inquire direct with owner for rates. Seasonal rates are higher. Dog ok with deposit. Furnished turnkey. Contact the owner for more information and virtual tours available.