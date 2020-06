Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool playground microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Unit is in a gated community near to Downtown Lehigh Acres with shops, grocery stores, banks, restaurants, doctors' offices and within easy access to Fort Myers and I-75.

Tenants will have access to the Community pool and playground. There are lots of room to take morning or evening walks. The hospital is minutes away. First, Last and Security Deposit are required.