1616 Cheshire CIR E
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:21 PM
1616 Cheshire CIR E
1616 Cheshire Circle East
·
(239) 201-9591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1616 Cheshire Circle East, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$1,600
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in a great neighborhood and close to shopping, restaurants, child care, and SR82 and with City water and sewer!!!! Identical home next door for sale
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1616 Cheshire CIR E have any available units?
1616 Cheshire CIR E has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1616 Cheshire CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Cheshire CIR E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Cheshire CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Cheshire CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres
.
Does 1616 Cheshire CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Cheshire CIR E does offer parking.
Does 1616 Cheshire CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Cheshire CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Cheshire CIR E have a pool?
No, 1616 Cheshire CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Cheshire CIR E have accessible units?
No, 1616 Cheshire CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Cheshire CIR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Cheshire CIR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Cheshire CIR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Cheshire CIR E does not have units with air conditioning.
