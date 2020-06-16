5051 W Oakland Park Blvd

Amenities

OVER 55+ COMMUNITY, 1 TENANT MUST BE AGE 55 or OLDER. MIN. CREDIT SCORE 650. NO PETS. NO CHILDREN UNDER AGE 18 MAY RESIDE. Gorgeous tropical views from your NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BED 2 BATH condo in Hawaiian Gardens! Be the first tenant to enjoy BRAND NEW: Carpet, Oven Range, Kitchen Countertops and Sink, Master bath vanity, tub & tile enclosure. Every room freshly painted! This bright and clean unit is spotless. Relax in the Florida Room with beautiful view of the lake & fountain and lush tropical gardens. Steps away from all the amenities: community pool, exercise room, BBQ picnic area, shuffleboard, billiards room, walking paths. Laundry room is located on same floor. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more.