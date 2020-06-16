All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
Find more places like 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
/
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

5051 W Oakland Park Blvd

5051 West Oakland Park Boulevard · (954) 952-6980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale Lakes
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5051 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
OVER 55+ COMMUNITY, 1 TENANT MUST BE AGE 55 or OLDER. MIN. CREDIT SCORE 650. NO PETS. NO CHILDREN UNDER AGE 18 MAY RESIDE. Gorgeous tropical views from your NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BED 2 BATH condo in Hawaiian Gardens! Be the first tenant to enjoy BRAND NEW: Carpet, Oven Range, Kitchen Countertops and Sink, Master bath vanity, tub & tile enclosure. Every room freshly painted! This bright and clean unit is spotless. Relax in the Florida Room with beautiful view of the lake & fountain and lush tropical gardens. Steps away from all the amenities: community pool, exercise room, BBQ picnic area, shuffleboard, billiards room, walking paths. Laundry room is located on same floor. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd have any available units?
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd have?
Some of 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale Lakes.
Does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5051 W Oakland Park Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Similar Pages

Lauderdale Lakes 1 BedroomsLauderdale Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with GarageLauderdale Lakes Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lauderdale Lakes Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity