SENIOR COMMUNITY. ALL occupants must be 55+ years old. Cozy unit that is freshly repainted! New floors, and NEW kitchen! Never lived in since renovations. Requirements: $32k annual income, 700+ credit score, no pets, 3 months due at move-in (1st month of rent + 2 months worth of security deposit), monthly income 3x the rent (can be combined between occupants). Application process takes up to four weeks. Association app costs $100 per peson, and Landlord's app costs $25 per person.