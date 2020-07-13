All apartments in Largo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Waterchase

401 Rosery Rd NE · (586) 438-3490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL 33770

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 831 · Avail. now

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 853 · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 846 · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 822 · Avail. now

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterchase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
Located in scenic Largo just outside of Tampa, Waterchase Apartments offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a variety of floor plans featuring fully-equipped kitchens, central heating and air conditioning, and private screened lanais in select units to lounge outside and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. Step outside in our pet-friendly community and enjoy the community's many amenities, including three sparkling pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, and newly renovated clubhouse with business center and community room.

Our ideal location delivers it all – a relaxed oasis just enough out of the way with access to beautiful beaches, the Pinellas Trail bike path as well as a plethora of recreation, shopping and dining options. With excellent schools and several major employers located just minutes away, our community is perfectly suited for professionals and families alike. Start the journey to exceptional living at Waterchase Apartments!

We invite you t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 for 1 pet/month, $20 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterchase have any available units?
Waterchase has 6 units available starting at $1,133 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterchase have?
Some of Waterchase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterchase currently offering any rent specials?
Waterchase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterchase pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterchase is pet friendly.
Does Waterchase offer parking?
Yes, Waterchase offers parking.
Does Waterchase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterchase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterchase have a pool?
Yes, Waterchase has a pool.
Does Waterchase have accessible units?
No, Waterchase does not have accessible units.
Does Waterchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterchase has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterchase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterchase has units with air conditioning.

