85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

WHAT A VIEW! Imagine coming home to an almost brand new luxury condo in the highly sought after new Belleview Place community. This 6th floor PENTHOUSE condo offers sweeping views of Sand Key, the bay and even the Gulf in the distance. Enjoy sunsets from either your private master suite terrace or the 2nd larger terrace of the main living area. Residents will enjoy the convenience of 2 UNDER BUILDING parking spaces, storage and the use of the heated pool and fitness center at the adjacent resort. The builder installed the latest in smart appliances and energy efficiency by using a gas range, gas water heater and gas dryer. EVERYTHING IS NEW! This spacious unit feels like a home with 10’ ceilings, open floor plan, large bay windows with engineered hard wood and tile. The master suite has ample space with a large walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks. The rent includes water, gas, trash, cable AND internet. Tenant only pays electric. Owner will consider a small pet under 25lbs.