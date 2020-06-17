All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

85 Belleview Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

85 Belleview Blvd, Largo, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
WHAT A VIEW! Imagine coming home to an almost brand new luxury condo in the highly sought after new Belleview Place community. This 6th floor PENTHOUSE condo offers sweeping views of Sand Key, the bay and even the Gulf in the distance. Enjoy sunsets from either your private master suite terrace or the 2nd larger terrace of the main living area. Residents will enjoy the convenience of 2 UNDER BUILDING parking spaces, storage and the use of the heated pool and fitness center at the adjacent resort. The builder installed the latest in smart appliances and energy efficiency by using a gas range, gas water heater and gas dryer. EVERYTHING IS NEW! This spacious unit feels like a home with 10’ ceilings, open floor plan, large bay windows with engineered hard wood and tile. The master suite has ample space with a large walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks. The rent includes water, gas, trash, cable AND internet. Tenant only pays electric. Owner will consider a small pet under 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
