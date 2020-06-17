All apartments in Largo
821 HELENA DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

821 HELENA DRIVE

821 Helena Drive · (727) 254-3597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL 33770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table. New stainless appliances, plenty of space to include an oversized 1 carage garage and 2 carports. RENT INCL. ELECTRIC, Cable and WIFI, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. Minutes to IRB or Clearwater beach, Taylor Lake Park, Hospitals, Schools & your choice of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Recreation. Offered Furnished, Annual Lease & Avail Now! Pets Considered. Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 HELENA DRIVE have any available units?
821 HELENA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 821 HELENA DRIVE have?
Some of 821 HELENA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 HELENA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
821 HELENA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 HELENA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 HELENA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 821 HELENA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 821 HELENA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 821 HELENA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 HELENA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 HELENA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 821 HELENA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 821 HELENA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 821 HELENA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 821 HELENA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 HELENA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 HELENA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 HELENA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
