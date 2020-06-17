821 HELENA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool pool table garage internet access

Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table. New stainless appliances, plenty of space to include an oversized 1 carage garage and 2 carports. RENT INCL. ELECTRIC, Cable and WIFI, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. Minutes to IRB or Clearwater beach, Taylor Lake Park, Hospitals, Schools & your choice of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Recreation. Offered Furnished, Annual Lease & Avail Now! Pets Considered. Schedule your Private Tour Today!