Home
/
Largo, FL
/
7360 ULMERTON ROAD
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

7360 ULMERTON ROAD

7360 Ulmerton Road · No Longer Available
Location

7360 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
Welcome Home!! You have a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Villa in Rosetree Village. A true hidden gem and a real place you can call home. Located in central Pinellas County, this home includes, additional storage, in-unit Washer and Dryer [Included], Split floorplan, large closets and a large fenced in patio. Rosetree Village includes large shaded oak trees, mature landscaping, and sidewalks. Located close to beaches, shopping, highways, airports, dining, malls and so much more. Your low monthly rent includes cable, water, sewer, trash, two pools, club house, basketball court, playground, and community room. The tranquility is warm, comforting, and inviting…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD have any available units?
7360 ULMERTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD have?
Some of 7360 ULMERTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 ULMERTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7360 ULMERTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 ULMERTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7360 ULMERTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 7360 ULMERTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7360 ULMERTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7360 ULMERTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7360 ULMERTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 ULMERTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 ULMERTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 ULMERTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
