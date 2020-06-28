7360 ULMERTON ROAD

Amenities

Welcome Home!! You have a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Villa in Rosetree Village. A true hidden gem and a real place you can call home. Located in central Pinellas County, this home includes, additional storage, in-unit Washer and Dryer [Included], Split floorplan, large closets and a large fenced in patio. Rosetree Village includes large shaded oak trees, mature landscaping, and sidewalks. Located close to beaches, shopping, highways, airports, dining, malls and so much more. Your low monthly rent includes cable, water, sewer, trash, two pools, club house, basketball court, playground, and community room. The tranquility is warm, comforting, and inviting…