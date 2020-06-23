Beautiful Townhome with Spa! - Rosetree - This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath two-story townhome is ready to move in immediately. Enjoy your own private relaxing hot tub at the end of your day or enjoy the community pool and playground. This home features three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The updated kitchen opens up into the dining area for easy entertaining. Please call/text to schedule a showing 727-536-8686.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have any available units?
7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have?
Some of 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D isn't currently offering any rent specials.