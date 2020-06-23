All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D

7360 Ulmerton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7360 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Townhome with Spa! - Rosetree - This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath two-story townhome is ready to move in immediately. Enjoy your own private relaxing hot tub at the end of your day or enjoy the community pool and playground. This home features three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The updated kitchen opens up into the dining area for easy entertaining. Please call/text to schedule a showing 727-536-8686.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have any available units?
7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have?
Some of 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D offer parking?
No, 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have a pool?
Yes, 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D has a pool.
Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have accessible units?
No, 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Ulmerton Rd Unit 28D does not have units with air conditioning.
