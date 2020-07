Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool range refrigerator

IF YOU CAN LOOK PAST THE EXTERIOR CONDITION WHICH IS BEING REHABBED CURRENTLY.....WHEN YOU WALK INTO YOUR NEW HOME YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS FLOOR PLAN....755 SQUARE FT OF SPACE , LOT'S OF SPACE... FROM THE HUGE LIVINGROOM TO A LARGE BEDROOM...PLUS A FENCED IN YARD TO COOK OUT AND ENJOY, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SEPERATE DININGROOM AND A BREAKFAST BAR

ENJOY THE POOL IN THIS HOT SUMMER...SORRY NO PETS