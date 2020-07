Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom Villa in Largo - Remodeled - Enjoy this cozy Mediterranean style villa. The unit has been completely updated: granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets. Both bathrooms have been updated as well. Reserved covered parking space outside the front of the unit. Enjoy the many amenities the community has to offer. No pets allowed. Hurry before it's gone!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3899342)