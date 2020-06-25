All apartments in Largo
710 3rd Ave Ne
Last updated May 8 2019 at 3:05 PM

710 3rd Ave Ne

710 3rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

710 3rd Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL 33770
Roosevelt Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this 2 story gem comfortably nestled under lots of shade trees. This cute home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and lots of room to roam. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful real wood cabinets, granite counter tops and matching appliances. The main floors have been updated with fabulous laminate and the bedrooms have brand new carpet installed for your comfort! The roof is brand new and also features newer a/c and hot water heater. You'll love the master bathroom which features a stand up shower as well as a jacuzzi tub to relax in! The outside of the home boasts a wonderfully landscaped front yard as well as a huge backyard and an 11x31 screened in patio to entertain with. Call today for your private showing! This one will not last long!!

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 3rd Ave Ne have any available units?
710 3rd Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 710 3rd Ave Ne have?
Some of 710 3rd Ave Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 3rd Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
710 3rd Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 3rd Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 3rd Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 710 3rd Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 710 3rd Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 710 3rd Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 3rd Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 3rd Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 710 3rd Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 710 3rd Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 710 3rd Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 710 3rd Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 3rd Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 3rd Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 3rd Ave Ne has units with air conditioning.
