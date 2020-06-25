710 3rd Ave Ne

Amenities

Don't miss this 2 story gem comfortably nestled under lots of shade trees. This cute home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and lots of room to roam. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful real wood cabinets, granite counter tops and matching appliances. The main floors have been updated with fabulous laminate and the bedrooms have brand new carpet installed for your comfort! The roof is brand new and also features newer a/c and hot water heater. You'll love the master bathroom which features a stand up shower as well as a jacuzzi tub to relax in! The outside of the home boasts a wonderfully landscaped front yard as well as a huge backyard and an 11x31 screened in patio to entertain with. Call today for your private showing! This one will not last long!!



