Last updated July 2 2019

6581 Black Mangrove Drive

6581 Black Mangrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6581 Black Mangrove Drive, Largo, FL 33773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
6581 Black Mangrove Drive Available 08/05/19 LARGO: Townhome in Hidden Creek - AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th! 2 bed/2.5 bath town home. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar and an eating space in kitchen. Both bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Tile in Kitchen and Entry Way. Inside Utility Room with washer and dryer, Half bath downstairs and an open patio. Tenant responsible for Water Bill - must establish an account with the city in their name to pay Water Bill. Call today for an appointment!
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Community offers a Pool for its residences to use.

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhouse
All Appliances, EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Eat In Kitchen
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Half Bath Downstairs
Split Bedrooms
Volume Ceilings
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Open Patio
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Cross Bayou Elementary
Fitzgerald Middle
Pinellas Park High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2724509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

