6581 Black Mangrove Drive Available 08/05/19 LARGO: Townhome in Hidden Creek - AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th! 2 bed/2.5 bath town home. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar and an eating space in kitchen. Both bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Tile in Kitchen and Entry Way. Inside Utility Room with washer and dryer, Half bath downstairs and an open patio. Tenant responsible for Water Bill - must establish an account with the city in their name to pay Water Bill. Call today for an appointment!

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



Community offers a Pool for its residences to use.



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhouse

All Appliances, EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Eat In Kitchen

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Half Bath Downstairs

Split Bedrooms

Volume Ceilings

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Open Patio

SCHOOLS:

Cross Bayou Elementary

Fitzgerald Middle

Pinellas Park High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2724509)