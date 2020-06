Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Awesome property waiting for it's new Tenant... will that be you ? This 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom Townhome sits off 66th St with features that include huge living room, separate breakfast room with pantry, breakfast bar, upstairs has 2 masters and washer/dryer and just steps from your back slider you can see the sparkling pool...ENJOY

Sorry no pets or vouchers