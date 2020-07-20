621 Woodland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sensational Ceilings & Grande Design showcase this 1998 built home. For the person that wants a home with that "Wow Factor" modern look. Featuring 10 foot Volume & Vaulted ceilings from Foyer on back. Pillared front porch entryway. Marble encased master bath renovation is absolutely out of this World. Natural light pours thru bathroom skylight, bathing the rich wood & thick granite of the double-sink vanity. Spacious walk in Roman shower & candle-lit soaking bath are stunning. This is a must see. Master suite appointed with His & Her closets, and stylish extended-leg eyebrow window. Sunny kitchen offers crisp white cabinetry with spacious windowed breakfast area. Updated stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and convection oven Outstanding "wood-grained look" porcelain tile flows thru main living areas. High plant ledges adorn most rooms, adding flair to this beautiful home. True bonus room (10' x 12' ), currently used as an office, can be 4th bedroom. This room adds 120 sq feet, bringing the "livable" square footage to 1,886. NEW Hi-efficiency HVAC installed in 2016. Stately brick-pavered rear patio completes the package. New water heater & washer/dryer included. Nestled in KEENE FOREST, a non drive thru enclave of 118 homes. KEENE FOREST is known for it's Wide grassy medians, and has it's own miniature lakefront park. Only 6 miles and twenty minutes to World-famous Clearwater Beach. Just a half mile from highly rated Eagle Lake Park, 163 acres of Woods, Lakes & Grasslands.



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS GULFSIDE RLTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.