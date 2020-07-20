All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 621 Woodland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
621 Woodland Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 3:05 PM

621 Woodland Drive

621 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

621 Woodland Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sensational Ceilings & Grande Design showcase this 1998 built home. For the person that wants a home with that "Wow Factor" modern look. Featuring 10 foot Volume & Vaulted ceilings from Foyer on back. Pillared front porch entryway. Marble encased master bath renovation is absolutely out of this World. Natural light pours thru bathroom skylight, bathing the rich wood & thick granite of the double-sink vanity. Spacious walk in Roman shower & candle-lit soaking bath are stunning. This is a must see. Master suite appointed with His & Her closets, and stylish extended-leg eyebrow window. Sunny kitchen offers crisp white cabinetry with spacious windowed breakfast area. Updated stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and convection oven Outstanding "wood-grained look" porcelain tile flows thru main living areas. High plant ledges adorn most rooms, adding flair to this beautiful home. True bonus room (10' x 12' ), currently used as an office, can be 4th bedroom. This room adds 120 sq feet, bringing the "livable" square footage to 1,886. NEW Hi-efficiency HVAC installed in 2016. Stately brick-pavered rear patio completes the package. New water heater & washer/dryer included. Nestled in KEENE FOREST, a non drive thru enclave of 118 homes. KEENE FOREST is known for it's Wide grassy medians, and has it's own miniature lakefront park. Only 6 miles and twenty minutes to World-famous Clearwater Beach. Just a half mile from highly rated Eagle Lake Park, 163 acres of Woods, Lakes & Grasslands.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS GULFSIDE RLTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Woodland Drive have any available units?
621 Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 621 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 621 Woodland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Woodland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Woodland Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Woodland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Woodland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Woodland Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Woodland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Woodland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 621 Woodland Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg