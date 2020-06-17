All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

62 Country Club Dr

62 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

62 Country Club Drive, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Call Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686. Peaceful Golf Course View! East Bay Country Club 2 bed 2 bath spacious condo overlooking fairway and manicured oaks. Top corner unit with large screened balcony, washer and dryer included. Newer windows and doors makes this unit efficient and Quiet. Covered parking right next to the condo. One easy stair case. All concrete building creates a private environment. Well taken care of. Over sized master and guest rooms. There is ample storage and many built ins. Conveniently located with shopping, dining all close by. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Country Club Dr have any available units?
62 Country Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 62 Country Club Dr have?
Some of 62 Country Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
62 Country Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Country Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 62 Country Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 62 Country Club Dr offers parking.
Does 62 Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Country Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Country Club Dr have a pool?
No, 62 Country Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 62 Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 62 Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Country Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Country Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62 Country Club Dr has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

