62 Country Club Dr

Call Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686. Peaceful Golf Course View! East Bay Country Club 2 bed 2 bath spacious condo overlooking fairway and manicured oaks. Top corner unit with large screened balcony, washer and dryer included. Newer windows and doors makes this unit efficient and Quiet. Covered parking right next to the condo. One easy stair case. All concrete building creates a private environment. Well taken care of. Over sized master and guest rooms. There is ample storage and many built ins. Conveniently located with shopping, dining all close by. Ready to move in.