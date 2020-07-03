603 9TH STREET NW

Amenities

dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Spacious house in good quite Largo location. Three good bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room plus separate family room. Kitchen plus dining room and also dinette. Large screened lanai at back of house. Fenced in back you. Close to good Belleair shopping and 10 minutes to Belleair Beach - 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach.