603 9TH STREET NW
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:20 AM

603 9TH STREET NW

603 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

603 9th Street Northwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious house in good quite Largo location. Three good bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room plus separate family room. Kitchen plus dining room and also dinette. Large screened lanai at back of house. Fenced in back you. Close to good Belleair shopping and 10 minutes to Belleair Beach - 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
603 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 603 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 603 9TH STREET NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
603 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 603 9TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 603 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 603 9TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 603 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 9TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 603 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 603 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 603 9TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 603 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 9TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 9TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 9TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

