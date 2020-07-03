Spacious house in good quite Largo location. Three good bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room plus separate family room. Kitchen plus dining room and also dinette. Large screened lanai at back of house. Fenced in back you. Close to good Belleair shopping and 10 minutes to Belleair Beach - 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
603 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 603 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 603 9TH STREET NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
603 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.