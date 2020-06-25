5222 BAY ISLE CIRCLE

Amenities
Available immediately, used to be the model home so everything is like new! Cathedral ceilings, granite counter tops, indoor utility room w/ washer & dryer, Abundance of storage space; 3 linen closet, 3 storage closets, & 2 Walk in Closets. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, & attached 2 car garage. Home features 2 levels with nice size loft and is located in a gated community, steps from the pool & guest parking spaces. Minutes from the Bayside Bridge or U.S. 19 for an easy commute! Non-furnished . Schedule a showing today!! 1st & Security too move in with approved credit and back ground check. $100 application fee per adult. No Pets