5222 BAY ISLE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Available immediately, used to be the model home so everything is like new! Cathedral ceilings, granite counter tops, indoor utility room w/ washer & dryer, Abundance of storage space; 3 linen closet, 3 storage closets, & 2 Walk in Closets. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, & attached 2 car garage. Home features 2 levels with nice size loft and is located in a gated community, steps from the pool & guest parking spaces. Minutes from the Bayside Bridge or U.S. 19 for an easy commute! Non-furnished . Schedule a showing today!! 1st & Security too move in with approved credit and back ground check. $100 application fee per adult. No Pets