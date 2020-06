Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Rental in Bay Isle Landings, Centrally located within 20 mins to Clearwater Beach, Tampa and Downtown St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft is over 2000 sq ft. with a 2 car garage. Built in 2015, has community pool and gated community. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances its a must see.. No Pets allowed.