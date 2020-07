5127 Bay Isle Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1250901



THIS RARE FOUR-PLEX TOWNHOUSE IS ONLY 3 YEAR OLD IN THE SOUGHT AFTER BAY ISLE LANDINGS COMMUNITY. FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH WOOD CABINETS WITH EXTRA NOOK WITH GRANITE & MORE CABINET SPACE ONLY 2 OF 96 UNITS HAVE THIS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WITH DOUBLE OVEN & CONVECTION OVEN/MICROWAVE. DINING ROOM HAS CRAFTED CHAIR RAILING LEADING INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM THAT HAS UPGRADED STAINED HANDRAILS GOING UPSTAIRS TO THE LARGE MASTER SUITE AND 2 OTHER LARGE BEDROOMS AND UPGRADED TILE BATHROOMS. STAINLESS STEEL SAMSUNG WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH 80 GALLON HYBRID WATER HEATER AND SCREENED IN LANAI WITH SUN SHADES WITH A GLANCE OF THE CENTER LAKE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO TAMPA, ST PETERESBURG AND CLEARWATER BEACHES.

|Amenities: Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Microwave,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,No cats,Dogs ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.