509 BEVERLY AVENUE

Beautiful completely renovated spacious Villa with the fenced in side yard and new drive way. It is located on the nice street with many large newer houses. There are new wood kitchen cabinets, stainless still appliances, new beautiful bathroom with the washer and dryer, new light fixtures and beautiful new tile flooring, new painting inside and outside, new AC, new water heater and roof. Large kitchen and open floor plan, 2 spacious bedrooms and a beautiful new bathroom. It is located in Cul-de-suc within 10 min to beautiful Belleair beach and 15 min to Clearwater beach, 10 min to downtown of Clearwater, walking distance to West Bay Drive's restaurants and shopping, walking distance to Wallmart. It is close to beautiful Central Park, Largo Medical Center and Billeview Biltmore Golf Club, 40 min to Tampa International Airport, 20 min to Clearwater - St Pete airport. All prespective tenants must meet the qualifying standards to be eligible. Background check, employment verification, credit check, no criminal history, no past evictions, income verification and sufficient income level. 12 month lease available. We accept Section 8.