Largo, FL
509 BEVERLY AVENUE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

509 BEVERLY AVENUE

509 Beverly Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

509 Beverly Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Kakusha

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful completely renovated spacious Villa with the fenced in side yard and new drive way. It is located on the nice street with many large newer houses. There are new wood kitchen cabinets, stainless still appliances, new beautiful bathroom with the washer and dryer, new light fixtures and beautiful new tile flooring, new painting inside and outside, new AC, new water heater and roof. Large kitchen and open floor plan, 2 spacious bedrooms and a beautiful new bathroom. It is located in Cul-de-suc within 10 min to beautiful Belleair beach and 15 min to Clearwater beach, 10 min to downtown of Clearwater, walking distance to West Bay Drive's restaurants and shopping, walking distance to Wallmart. It is close to beautiful Central Park, Largo Medical Center and Billeview Biltmore Golf Club, 40 min to Tampa International Airport, 20 min to Clearwater - St Pete airport. All prespective tenants must meet the qualifying standards to be eligible. Background check, employment verification, credit check, no criminal history, no past evictions, income verification and sufficient income level. 12 month lease available. We accept Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE have any available units?
509 BEVERLY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE have?
Some of 509 BEVERLY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 BEVERLY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
509 BEVERLY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 BEVERLY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 509 BEVERLY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 509 BEVERLY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 BEVERLY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 509 BEVERLY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 509 BEVERLY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 BEVERLY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 BEVERLY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 BEVERLY AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

