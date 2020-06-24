All apartments in Largo
Largo, FL
507 7TH AVENUE SW
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

507 7TH AVENUE SW

507 7th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

507 7th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful 1925 Downtown Largo Historic Home on Beautiful Brick streets. Available immediately. 2 Bedroom - 2 bath plus a newer detached 2 car garage. Home sits on double lot with access from street all the way to ally behind home. Loads of room for your boat or RV. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. NO CATS, Two small dogs under 35 lbs OK. Beautiful home and location, location, location! Beaches, Intra coastal and boat ramp is only 8 minutes away. City of Largo has many amenities nearby and several within walking distance. Largo Recreations has two pools, Huge Recreation Center, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts and classes for almost anything. A must see home in a fantastic location and all ready for you. Don't miss out as nice rentals go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 7TH AVENUE SW have any available units?
507 7TH AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 507 7TH AVENUE SW have?
Some of 507 7TH AVENUE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 7TH AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
507 7TH AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 7TH AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 7TH AVENUE SW is pet friendly.
Does 507 7TH AVENUE SW offer parking?
Yes, 507 7TH AVENUE SW offers parking.
Does 507 7TH AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 7TH AVENUE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 7TH AVENUE SW have a pool?
Yes, 507 7TH AVENUE SW has a pool.
Does 507 7TH AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 507 7TH AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 507 7TH AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 7TH AVENUE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 7TH AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 7TH AVENUE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
