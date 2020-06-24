507 7TH AVENUE SW

Amenities

Wonderful 1925 Downtown Largo Historic Home on Beautiful Brick streets. Available immediately. 2 Bedroom - 2 bath plus a newer detached 2 car garage. Home sits on double lot with access from street all the way to ally behind home. Loads of room for your boat or RV. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. NO CATS, Two small dogs under 35 lbs OK. Beautiful home and location, location, location! Beaches, Intra coastal and boat ramp is only 8 minutes away. City of Largo has many amenities nearby and several within walking distance. Largo Recreations has two pools, Huge Recreation Center, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts and classes for almost anything. A must see home in a fantastic location and all ready for you. Don't miss out as nice rentals go fast!