Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand new carpet and paint in this three bedroom / one and a half bath / one-car garage pool home. Large tiled living room, kitchen has a microwave and gas stove. Large master bedroom with two closets. Inside utility room with full-sized washer and dryer. Pool maintenance included in the rent. Zoned for Mildred Helms Elementary, Largo Middle and Largo High School.