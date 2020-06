Amenities

Beautiful Magnolia Square has everything you need without leaving the property. Clubhouse, tennis courts and a fenced in private pool. Just steps away from Magnolia Square and this unit is Largo Central Park, Largo Library, Largo Cultural Arts Theater and much more. Just minutes to the most famous beaches on Florida's West Coast. This unit is fully furnished, bring your clothes, bathing suit, a toothbrush and live in paradise for at least a year.