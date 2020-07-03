All apartments in Largo
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
500 BELCHER ROAD S
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

500 BELCHER ROAD S

500 Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Location

500 Belcher Road, Largo, FL 33771
Bal Harbour

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Bal Harbour is a Gated Resort Community and it is considered one of the nicest condo complexes in all of Pinellas County. The community boasts a large pool, a 7 acre lake, putting green, fishing pier, fitness center/clubhouse, beach volleyball court, tennis courts, a one mile walking trail, and many other amenities, such as dog walks located throughout the grounds - all within the security of your own community!! This 1 bedroom plus den (could be 2nd bedroom w closet and window), 1 bath unit overlooking the beautiful pond (water views from all rooms), has granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer add to the value of this unit. The condo is tiled throughout - pics need to be updated as carpet has been replaced. This 1st floor unit has a screened lanai, a storage room, and comes with an assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking. Bal Harbour is an easy Tampa commute and is close to beaches, shopping, and restaurants. Only 15 minutes to TPA airport & only 3 miles to exquisite Sand Key beach, and centrally located to all of the nearby beaches that are in Pinellas. See the pictures to really appreciate everything that Bal Harbour offers - truly a complex that you can enjoy every day!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 BELCHER ROAD S have any available units?
500 BELCHER ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 500 BELCHER ROAD S have?
Some of 500 BELCHER ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 BELCHER ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
500 BELCHER ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 BELCHER ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 BELCHER ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 500 BELCHER ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 500 BELCHER ROAD S offers parking.
Does 500 BELCHER ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 BELCHER ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 BELCHER ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 500 BELCHER ROAD S has a pool.
Does 500 BELCHER ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 500 BELCHER ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 500 BELCHER ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 BELCHER ROAD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 BELCHER ROAD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 BELCHER ROAD S does not have units with air conditioning.

