500 BELCHER ROAD S

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool putting green guest parking tennis court volleyball court

Bal Harbour is a Gated Resort Community and it is considered one of the nicest condo complexes in all of Pinellas County. The community boasts a large pool, a 7 acre lake, putting green, fishing pier, fitness center/clubhouse, beach volleyball court, tennis courts, a one mile walking trail, and many other amenities, such as dog walks located throughout the grounds - all within the security of your own community!! This 1 bedroom plus den (could be 2nd bedroom w closet and window), 1 bath unit overlooking the beautiful pond (water views from all rooms), has granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer add to the value of this unit. The condo is tiled throughout - pics need to be updated as carpet has been replaced. This 1st floor unit has a screened lanai, a storage room, and comes with an assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking. Bal Harbour is an easy Tampa commute and is close to beaches, shopping, and restaurants. Only 15 minutes to TPA airport & only 3 miles to exquisite Sand Key beach, and centrally located to all of the nearby beaches that are in Pinellas. See the pictures to really appreciate everything that Bal Harbour offers - truly a complex that you can enjoy every day!!