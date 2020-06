Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 2020 GORGEOUS TURNKEY REMODELED CONDO WITH ALL THE COMFORTS OF HOME JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH & CLOTHES-1ST FLOOR CONDO NO STEPS-2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER-- GORGEOUS NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF GRANITE COUNTER SPACE & WHITE CABINETRY- TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT-NEWER BATHROOMS WITH GRANITE COUNTER'S & WOOD CABINETRY-LIVING ROOM WITH 50 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV -ALL LEATHER RECLINING COUCHES -MASTER BEDROOM HAS A FLAT SCREENED TV- QUEEN BED & PLUS PRIVATE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER & 2 LARGE CLOSETS-GUEST BEDROOM WITH MOUNTED FLAT SCREEN TV- THE SUN ROOM HAS AN OFFICE THAT OVERLOOKS PRIVATE GREEN BACK BACK YARD AND OUTDOOR SITTING AREA- HAS NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS-FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER INSIDE CONDO- COVERED CARPORT #146-PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING-WATER-SEWER-TRASH-CABLE-PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT- ROYAL PINES HAS CLUBHOUSE WITH A HEATED SALT WATER POOL AND BARBECUE GRILL WITH POOLSIDE TABLES AND LOUNGE CHAIRS - EXCELLENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO ST. PETE/TAMPA AND ONLY 6 MILES TO THE BEACH! -ROYAL PINES SITS ADJACENT TO NORTHEAST PARK AND RESIDENTS HAVE A KEY TO ACCESS THE PARK TO ENJOY THE WALKING TRAILS AND FITNESS AREA & BASKETBALL COURTS -LISTED PRICE IS BASED ON MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- PLEASE INQUIRE ON PRICING FOR SPECIFIC MONTHS & LENGTH OF LEASE DESIRED-ALL LEASE'S LESS THAN 6 MONTHS 1 DAY HAVE A 13% TAX- HURRY THIS HIDDEN GEM WILL NOT LAST! NO SMOKING & NO PETS.