All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 408 5th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
408 5th Street Northwest
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:34 PM

408 5th Street Northwest

408 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

408 5th Street Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Kakusha

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** An adorable 3BR 2BA bungalow is conveniently located near Lake Villa Park, restaurants and shops and is only 3.5 miles from beaches! The home features hardwood flooring, a Florida room, ceramic tile bathroom, and a private full master bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is paved and can provide additional parking. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Applicant to verify school.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 5th Street Northwest have any available units?
408 5th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 408 5th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
408 5th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 5th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 408 5th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 408 5th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 408 5th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 408 5th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 5th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 5th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 408 5th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 408 5th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 408 5th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 408 5th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 5th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 5th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 5th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg