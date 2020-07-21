3843 LA COSTA LANE

Amenities

New, New, New! Everything in this gorgeous villa is NEW! The Kitchen features modern cabinets, granite counters, 2 pantries and Samsung stainless steel appliances. The oversized island has room for 4+ bar stools and offers additional storage underneath. The kitchen is open to the dining and living rooms and the vaulted ceilings and natural light really make the space feel HUGE! The Master bedroom boasts an en-suite bath with a quartz topped Vanity, a Glass enclosed Walk-In Shower and a remote controlled Smart Home Exhaust Fan that can stream your music! Wow! There is also a large Walk-In-Closet with built in shelving options. The guest bath has also been updated with a quartz topped vanity and has a Deep Soaker Tub. For your convenience, there is a full size Samsung washer and Dryer located in the inside Laundry Room. In the rear, you have a screened in lanai with a ceiling fan for those warm nights and an additional storage closet. The community features 2 pools, one of which is just steps away, and 2 private ponds to enjoy. Conveniently located with easy access to the beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included in your monthly rent. 1st Month's rent ($1500), last month's rent ($1500) and security deposit ($1500) are due before or at the time of move in. $40 application fee per person.