All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 3843 LA COSTA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
3843 LA COSTA LANE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3843 LA COSTA LANE

3843 La Costa Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3843 La Costa Ln, Largo, FL 33771
Belle Oak Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
New, New, New! Everything in this gorgeous villa is NEW! The Kitchen features modern cabinets, granite counters, 2 pantries and Samsung stainless steel appliances. The oversized island has room for 4+ bar stools and offers additional storage underneath. The kitchen is open to the dining and living rooms and the vaulted ceilings and natural light really make the space feel HUGE! The Master bedroom boasts an en-suite bath with a quartz topped Vanity, a Glass enclosed Walk-In Shower and a remote controlled Smart Home Exhaust Fan that can stream your music! Wow! There is also a large Walk-In-Closet with built in shelving options. The guest bath has also been updated with a quartz topped vanity and has a Deep Soaker Tub. For your convenience, there is a full size Samsung washer and Dryer located in the inside Laundry Room. In the rear, you have a screened in lanai with a ceiling fan for those warm nights and an additional storage closet. The community features 2 pools, one of which is just steps away, and 2 private ponds to enjoy. Conveniently located with easy access to the beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included in your monthly rent. 1st Month's rent ($1500), last month's rent ($1500) and security deposit ($1500) are due before or at the time of move in. $40 application fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 LA COSTA LANE have any available units?
3843 LA COSTA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3843 LA COSTA LANE have?
Some of 3843 LA COSTA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 LA COSTA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3843 LA COSTA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 LA COSTA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3843 LA COSTA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 3843 LA COSTA LANE offer parking?
No, 3843 LA COSTA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3843 LA COSTA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 LA COSTA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 LA COSTA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3843 LA COSTA LANE has a pool.
Does 3843 LA COSTA LANE have accessible units?
No, 3843 LA COSTA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 LA COSTA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 LA COSTA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 LA COSTA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 LA COSTA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLargo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Apartments
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg