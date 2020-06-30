3657 MISSION COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

2/2 Villa located in the well maintained Belle Oak Villas Community. Villa has been updated with new stainless steel range and refrigerator, neutral color paint and new carpet in the bedroom areas. Also features mini blinds on all windows and doors, ceiling fans, sunroom, deck, storm door, vaulted ceiling with a skylight in the living room. The community offers 2 pools and one lake for your recreational needs. Parking includes a numbered parking space with 1 guest space. Convenient to Largo Shopping Areas, Morton Plant Hospital, Largo Medical, Largo Central Park and Largo Recreational Center and Area Beaches! No Pets.